Ekurhuleni addresses ongoing water supply challenges

City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said in order to protect the system from cavitation, pumps are temporarily offline until water levels stabilise. 

19-09-2023
Dlamini said the KwaThema reservoir is currently empty and its outlets will remain closed overnight to replenish storage levels.  Image Credit: Pexels
The City of Ekurhuleni says it is actively addressing ongoing water supply challenges, particularly in the Tsakane/Geluksdal and Etwatwa/Daveyton areas, where low storage levels are affecting supply and pressure.

Dlamini said the KwaThema reservoir is currently empty and its outlets will remain closed overnight to replenish storage levels. 

“We are working in close coordination with Rand Water, following their efforts to enhance the RW Mapleton system. We are awaiting further updates from Rand Water to ensure an equitable water supply for all residents.

“In the meantime, we are providing alternative water sources to all impacted communities. We urge the community to remain calm during this period as we work diligently to restore consistent water supply to all affected areas,” Dlamini said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release) 

