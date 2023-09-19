Time to accomplish resolves, begin new journey with enthusiasm: PM Modi in first speech in new Parliament building

The new Parliament building reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and it is time to accomplish the resolves and begin the new journey with renewed enthusiasm and energy, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday. In his first speech in the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building, the Prime Minister said the grandeur of the new Parliament building glorifies modern India and the sweat of engineers and workers is invested in it.

He conveyed his best wishes on the historic first session in the new building of Parliament and extended a warm welcome to the Members of the House. The Prime Minister said it is the dawn of the Amrit Kaal as India is moving forward with a resolve for the future by heading into the new Parliament edifice.

Highlighting the recent achievements, the Prime Minister mentioned the successes of Chandrayaan-3 in the science sector, and the G20 summit and its impact on the global level. He remarked that a unique opportunity presents itself to India and new Parliament building of the nation is becoming functional today.

Referring to the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Prime Minister said that Lord Ganesh is the God of prosperity, auspiciousness, reason and knowledge. "It is time to accomplish the resolutions and begin the new journey with renewed enthusiasm and energy", the Prime Minister said.

He said that during the freedom struggle, Lokmanya Tilak converted Ganesh Chaturthi into a medium of igniting the flame of Swaraj in the entire country. "Today we are moving with the same inspiration," he said. The Prime Minister also mentioned that today is also Samvatsari Parva, a festival of forgiveness. The Prime Minister elaborated that this festival is about asking for forgiveness for any intentional and unintentional acts that might have hurt somebody.

The Prime Minister also said 'Michchhāmi Dukkaḍaṃ' to everyone in the spirit of the festival and asked to move forward, leaving behind all the bitterness of the past. The Prime Minister mentioned the presence of sacred Sengol as a link between the old and new and as a witness to the first light of freedom. He said that this sacred Sengol was touched by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Sengol links us with a very important part of our past," he said. The Prime Minister said more than 30,000 workers contributed to construction of new parliament building and mentioned the presence of a digital book carrying the full details of the 'shramiks'.

Noting that feelings today will guide conduct in future, he said, "Bhawan (building) has changed, bhav (feelings) should also change". "The Parliament is the supreme position to serve the country", the Prime Minister remarked as he underlined that the House is not meant for the benefit of any political party but only for the development of the nation.

"As members we must uphold the spirit of the Constitution with our words, thoughts and actions." PM Modi assured the Speaker that every Member will live up to the expectations and aspirations of the House and work under his guidance.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the behaviour of the Members in the House will be one of the factors that determine if they will be part of the ruling dispensation or the opposition as all proceedings are taking place in the eyes of the public. Stressing the need for collective dialogue and action for the general welfare, the Prime Minister emphasized the unity of goals. "All of us should follow the Lakshaman Rekha of parliamentary traditions," he said.

Underling the role of politics in the effective transformation of society, the Prime Minister focused on the contribution of Indian women in sectors ranging from space to sports. He recalled how the world embraced the concept of women-led development during the G20.

The Prime Minister said that the government's steps in this direction have been meaningful. He said that among 50 crore beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan Scheme, most of the accounts belonged to women. He also mentioned benefits for women in schemes like Mudra Yojana, PM Avaas Yojana,

Noting that there comes a time in the developmental journey of any nation when history is created, the Prime Minister said that today's occasion is India's moment in its development journey when history is being written. Throwing light on the discussions and deliberations in the Parliament on the reservation of women, the Prime Minister informed that the first bill on this issue was first introduced in 1996. He said that it was introduced in the House several times during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure but it could not garner the required support in numbers to turn the dreams of women into reality.

"I believe God has chosen me to get this work done," PM Modi said. He informed that the Union Cabinet had decided to give a go-ahead to the women's reservation bill in Parliament.

"This historic day of September 19, 2023, is going to be immortal in the history of India," the Prime Minister noted. Observing the growing contributions of women in every sector, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for the inclusion of more women in policy-making so that their contributions to the nation increase.

He urged the members to open the doors of opportunities for women on the historic day. "Taking forward the resolution of women-led development, our government is today presenting a major Constitutional Amendment Bill. The purpose of this Bill is to expand the participation of women in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas. Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam will further strengthen our democracy. I congratulate the mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation for Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam," the Prime Minister said.

"I assure all the mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation that we are committed to making this bill into law. I request as well as urge all the colleagues in this House as a pious auspicious beginning is being made, if this Bill becomes law with consensus then its power will magnify manifold. I request both the Houses to pass the bill with full consensus," he added. The proceedings of the two Houses began in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. The MPs came from the old building to the new after an event in the Central Hall in the old Parliament building.

The Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till September 22. (ANI)

