NTA announces UGC NET December 2023 exam date; check details inside

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be held from December 6 to December 22 this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced from its official 'X' handle. "#Announcement UGC-NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from 6th December to 22 December 2023," the NTA said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

The NTA has been entrusted by the UGC with the task of conducting UGC-NET examination to determine the eligibility of candidates for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in universities and colleges in the country. Earlier in the day, UGC announced that the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programs (CUET-UG) for the academic year 2024-25 that will be conducted by the NTA. The examination is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31, 2024.

"For the Academic year 2024-25, Common University Entrance Test for Under-graduate programmes (CUET-UG) will be conducted by NTA from 15th May - 31 May 2024. Results will be announced within three weeks of the last test. For more details please visit https://nta.ac.in" UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar posted on X. The CUET-UG aims to streamline the admission process for undergraduate programs across various universities and colleges in India.

The NTA also released the Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25 for some major examinations on Tuesday. (ANI)

