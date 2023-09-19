Azerbaijan to take army operation "to the end" unless Karabakh Armenians surrender - state agency

Azerbaijan will continue what it calls its counter-terrorism measures in Nagorno-Karabakh "until the end" unless Armenian military units surrender and give up their weapons, the state news agency quoted the presidential administration as saying on Tuesday.

It said the presidency was ready to meet representatives of the ethnic Armenians who control the breakaway mountain enclave within Azerbaijan.

"Nevertheless, for the antiterror measures to stop, the illegal Armenian military formations must raise the white flag, all the weapons must be handed over, and the illegal regime must be dissolved," it said. "Otherwise, the antiterror measures will be continued until the end."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)