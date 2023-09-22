Scoreboard: India vs Australia, 1st ODI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad lbw b Zampa 71 Shubman Gill b Zampa 74 Shreyas Iyer run out (Green/Inglis) 3 KL Rahul not out 58 Ishan Kishan c Inglis b Cummins 18 Suryakumar Yadav c Marsh b Abbott 50 Ravindra Jadeja not out 3 Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets in 48.4 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-142, 2-148, 3-151, 4-185, 5-265 Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-0-44-1, Marcus Stoinis 5-0-40-0, Sean Abbott 9.4-1-56-1, Cameron Green 6-0-44-0, Matthew Short 8-0-39-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-57-2.

