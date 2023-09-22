Union Health Secretary presides over National Urban Health Conclave to strengthen health systems resilience

Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant here on Friday chaired the National Urban Health Conclave with the theme 'Developing a Joint Roadmap for Strengthening Health Systems Resilience.' The event was aimed at discussing and devising strategies for bolstering healthcare systems in urban areas. During his address, Sudhansh Pant underscored the critical importance of enhancing the primary and secondary healthcare infrastructure in urban regions, read the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare press release.

He emphasised the pivotal role of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, where their involvement has significantly improved healthcare services. He noted that the inclusion of ULBs not only enhances healthcare quality but also makes it more affordable and accessible to urban residents.

Pant said, "The state of the healthcare services will improve substantially with the involvement and participation of ULBs in delivering them and at the same time it will make the healthcare services more affordable and accessible to the urban dwellers." Highlighting the collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Sudhansh Pant stressed the need for synergy between these entities.

He expressed optimism that this collaboration would contribute to creating a sustainable, healthy, and safe urban environment for the urban population. He called upon all states and union territories to work towards bridging gaps in healthcare delivery. "By working together, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and National /State teams can create a synergy which will lead to more sustainable, healthy and safe urban environment for urban population", said Pant.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of adapting healthcare services to the specific requirements of urban areas, read the press release. He praised the rural health and wellness centres and stressed the need for healthcare alignment based on the unique characteristics of each region.

Joshi said, "alignment of healthcare services as per the requirements of the landscape is paramount." The National Urban Health Conclave saw the participation of several dignitaries, including LS Changsan, Additional Secretary and MD of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Major General (Prof) Atul Kotwal, Executive Director of the National Health Systems Resource Centre.

Government officials from both the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as well as representatives from various states, also attended the event, the release said. The conclave provided a platform for discussions and the exchange of best practices, with the aim of strengthening the urban healthcare ecosystem and ensuring improved healthcare services for urban populations. (ANI)

