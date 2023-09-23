Left Menu

US pork industry working on exporting first shipments to India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2023 05:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 05:50 IST
US pork industry working on exporting first shipments to India
  • Country:
  • United States

The American pork industry is working on exporting its first shipments of pork to India, an industry leader has told lawmakers.

Randy Spronk, a Minnesota pork producer, was speaking during a Congressional hearing on behalf of the National Pork Producers Council.

''Currently, the US pork industry is working on exporting its first shipments of pork to India. While the threat of removing GSP benefits can induce countries to improve market access conditions for US pork, the possibility of being added to the eligibility list is another mechanism for countries to remove long-standing barriers,'' he said.

GSP was successfully used as leverage to obtain market access for US pork producers in India, he said.

Earlier, Spronk said, India was the number one recipient of preferential trade benefits under the US GSP programme but restricted the import of many US agricultural products including pork.

''The list of restrictions was quite extensive but through the leverage created by GSP, the US government was able to successfully negotiate away a long list of issues,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023