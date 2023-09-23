Left Menu

Speaking to ANI, Sumitra Mohapatra, president of All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers Association said that the Anganwadi workers are demanding government employee status to all Anganwadi workers, monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 for Anganwadi workers and Rs 9,000 for their assistants.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2023 07:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 07:05 IST
Odisha: Anganwadi workers stage demonstration over various demands in Bhubaneswar
Anganwadi workers staging demonstration (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A large number of Anganwadi workers staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Around 60,000 Anganwadi centres were closed across Odisha and the Anganwadi workers sat on a strike demanding the status of government employees and a hike in their remuneration.

Members of all Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers Association (AOALWA) staged the demonstration in front of the state assembly under the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) banner in support of their various demands, in the state's capital Bhubaneswar. Speaking to ANI, Sumitra Mohapatra, president of All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers Association said that the Anganwadi workers are demanding government employee status to all Anganwadi workers, monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 for Anganwadi workers and Rs 9,000 for their assistants.

"Their demand also includes a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of an Anganwadi worker in case of death during the service period," Mohapatra added. Another Anganwadi protester said, "We get only Rs 7500 a month despite working round the clock." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

