Left Menu

Twin Triumph: Bhubaneswar Brothers Score Identical JEE Main Success

Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan, identical twins from Bhubaneswar, achieved identical scores in JEE Main, placing them in the 99.998th percentile. Academically driven, the brothers moved to Kota for coaching and aspire to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay. They shared study strategies and a passion for mathematics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:02 IST
Twin Triumph: Bhubaneswar Brothers Score Identical JEE Main Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning academic feat, identical twins Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan both scored 285 in the JEE Main exam, achieving a 99.998th percentile rank. The results, declared on Monday, highlight the duo's synchronized excellence.

The twins, students of Allen Career Institute in Bhubaneswar, prepared extensively after moving to Kota for JEE coaching in 2023. Their mother, Dr. Zeenat Begum, resigned from her government job to support their academic journey.

Aspiring to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay, the twins have a rich history of academic achievements, including multiple medals in national and international Olympiads. Their journey symbolizes a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
2
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India
3
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
4
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026