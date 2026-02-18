Twin Triumph: Bhubaneswar Brothers Score Identical JEE Main Success

In a stunning academic feat, identical twins Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan both scored 285 in the JEE Main exam, achieving a 99.998th percentile rank. The results, declared on Monday, highlight the duo's synchronized excellence.

The twins, students of Allen Career Institute in Bhubaneswar, prepared extensively after moving to Kota for JEE coaching in 2023. Their mother, Dr. Zeenat Begum, resigned from her government job to support their academic journey.

Aspiring to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay, the twins have a rich history of academic achievements, including multiple medals in national and international Olympiads. Their journey symbolizes a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)