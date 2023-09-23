Left Menu

J-K: Arunachal Pradesh's Agriculture Minister visits IIKSTC in Pampore

Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Taggi Taki, along with team of Agriculture Officers on Friday visited India International Trade Centre (IIKSTC) Dussoo, Pampore.

23-09-2023
Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Taggi Taki, along with a team of agriculture officers on Friday visited India International Trade Centre (IIKSTC) Dussoo, Pampore. He visited different sections of IIKSTC where he along with the team was briefed about grading, labelling, packing, drying, processing, marketing and related things available at the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the Agriculture Minister said that the purpose of their visit to IIKSTC is to learn basic techniques and explore possibilities for the introduction of saffron in AP besides exposing the accompanying offices to different technical interventions in saffron production, protection and post-harvest management. He appreciated the officers and officials of IIKSTC for their role and commitment towards the development of the saffron sector. He said this part of our country produces the world's best quality saffron.

Earlier, the Director of Agriculture, Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal, briefed the visiting Minister regarding post-harvest management techniques, quality evaluation and e-marketing facilities being provided to saffron farmers at IIKSTC Dussoo, Pampore. Chief Agriculture Officer, Srinagar, Manohar Lal Sharma, Administrator, IIKSTC Shanawaz Ahmad Shah, Technical Officer HADP, Sheikh Imran and others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

