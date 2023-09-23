Left Menu

5th World Coffee Conference to be held in Bengaluru from Sept 25

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 25 by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, CEO and secretary of the Coffee Board of India K G Jagadeesha said in a statement on Saturday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:16 IST
5th World Coffee Conference to be held in Bengaluru from Sept 25
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fifth World Coffee Conference will be organised from September 25 to 28 at the iconic Bangalore Palace here.

The four-day event will be organised by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Government of Karnataka, and the Coffee industry. The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 25 by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, CEO and secretary of the Coffee Board of India K G Jagadeesha said in a statement on Saturday. “World Coffee Conference-2023 is expected to draw participants from over 80 countries, including 2400 plus delegates, 117 speakers, 208 exhibitors, over 10,000 visitors, and more than 300 business-to-business meetings,” the statement read. The participants profile, includes ICO member country representatives, coffee growers, coffee roasters, coffee curers, farm-to-cup coffee industry, HORECA, café owners, coffee nations, policymakers, start-ups, R&D, and students, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023