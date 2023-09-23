Left Menu

AIADMK demands compensation to farmers for paddy crop loss

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday called upon the state government to provide a relief of Rs 35,000 per acre to farmers who suffered crop loss during the Kuruvai short duration cultivation season.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2023 03:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:51 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday called upon the state government to provide a relief of Rs 35,000 per acre to farmers who suffered crop loss during the Kuruvai (short duration) cultivation season. Also, he demanded the ruling DMK dispensation to accept the farmers' plea and declare the districts, which received deficit rainfall during the southwest monsoon as drought-hit. In a statement here, Palaniswami said the paddy crop raised on about 3.50 lakh acres was affected as the release of water from the Mettur dam on June 12 could not be sustained upto September 15, as water from the neighbouring Karnataka did not reach Mettur.

