10 hooligans arrested for "vitiating peaceful atmosphere" outside Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

"10 Hooligans arrested for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid Yesterday after friday prayers. They shall be booked under relevant section of law. Public is requested not to indulge in such acts failing which law will take its own course," the Srinagar Police said in a post on 'X'.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 06:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 06:30 IST
Hooligans arrested for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid (Photo credit/Srinagar Police 'X' handle). Image Credit: ANI
Ten miscreants were arrested for "vitiating peaceful atmosphere" outside the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar during Friday prayers by the Srinagar Police on Saturday. "10 Hooligans arrested for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid Yesterday after friday prayers. They shall be booked under relevant section of law. Public is requested not to indulge in such acts failing which law will take its own course," the Srinagar Police said in a post on 'X'.

The ten accused has been booked under relevant sections of the law, police said adding that the public has been requested not to indulge in such acts. Earlier, the management of Kashmir's grand mosque, Jamia Masjid said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will be allowed to offer Friday prayers after four years of "house arrest".

"Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will be allowed to offer Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after 4 years of house arrest," the statement said. Mirwaiz Manzil, which identifies to be the Centre of religious and political discussions, posted on X, "After FOUR years (212 Fridays) of illegal & arbitrary incarceration, Mirwaiz Kashmir will today offer congregational Friday prayers & deliver sermon at Jama Masjid Srinagar".

Mirwaiz Umar has repeatedly alleged that he has been put under house arrest by the police after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. However Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha told the media in Srinagar last month that Umar Farooq was a "free man and not under detention". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

