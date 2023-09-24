Gujarat: BSF apprehends Pakistani national for infiltrating border in Bhuj
Border Security Force (BSF) officials have apprehended a 30-year-old Pakistan national, for infiltrating the border illegally, in Bhuj, officials said on Saturday.
As per BSF, "On September 23, a BSF patrol observed suspicious movement near the India-Pakistan border. A team immediately reached the spot and arrested a Pakistan national. He has been identified as Mehboob Ali, 30, son of Mohammad Yusuf, resident of Sirani, Badin District, Sindh." An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
