Left Menu

Gujarat: BSF apprehends Pakistani national for infiltrating border in Bhuj

Border Security Force (BSF) officials have apprehended a 30-year-old Pakistan national, for infiltrating the border illegally, in Bhuj, officials said on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 06:38 IST
Gujarat: BSF apprehends Pakistani national for infiltrating border in Bhuj
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) officials have apprehended a 30-year-old Pakistan national, for infiltrating the border illegally, in Bhuj, officials said on Saturday. Mehboob Ali, (30), a resident of Badin district in Sindh province of Pakistan, has been apprehended, they said.

As per BSF, "On September 23, a BSF patrol observed suspicious movement near the India-Pakistan border. A team immediately reached the spot and arrested a Pakistan national. He has been identified as Mehboob Ali, 30, son of Mohammad Yusuf, resident of Sirani, Badin District, Sindh." An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023