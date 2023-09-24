Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan announces hike in honorariums, retirement benefits for kotwars

With an eye on the upcoming state assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced an increase in honorariums and retirement benefits for kotwars. Addressing a state-level convention of kotwars here, the chief minister announced that the government would provide Rs 1 lakh to kotwars at the time of their retirement.

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan announces hike in honorariums, retirement benefits for kotwars
  • Country:
  • India

With an eye on the upcoming state assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced an increase in honorariums and retirement benefits for kotwars. Addressing a state-level convention of kotwars here, the chief minister announced that the government would provide Rs 1 lakh to kotwars at the time of their retirement. Kotwars are appointed at the village level to assist revenue officials and provide them with information.

Chouhan said kotwars, who do not own land, will get Rs 8,000 per month instead of the earlier Rs 4,000, while those with less than 3 acres of land will get Rs 2,000, and those owning service land up to 7.5 acres will receive Rs 1,200 and those with 7.5 acres to 10 acres will get Rs 1,000 per month. Apart from this, their annual income will be increased by Rs 500 every year, he said. Terming kotwars as the backbone of the revenue administration, Chouhan said the information shared by them is important while dealing with calamities. He further said that kotwars will get the benefit of health insurance and will be provided CUG SIM cards and recharge for their mobile phones.

