PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:29 IST
Minor fire halts production at Pegatron India factory near Chennai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A minor fire at the factory of Taiwanese component maker Pegatron India Pvt Ltd near here has led to temporary halt in production, multiple official sources said on Monday.

There were no casualties, sources said.

Initial investigation revealed a short circuit as the reason for the fire fire at the factory in Mahindra World City, situated about 60 km south of Chennai.

''We got a call around 9 pm on Sunday night. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 3 am of September 25'', a senior Fire and Rescue services official told PTI.

''There were no casualties. Machineries have got affected due to the incident and the company has temporarily suspended production due to this,'' the official added.

Another industry source also confirmed the incident and said it was 'minor'.

There was no immediate response from the company to an email query sent by PTI on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

