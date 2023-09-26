Only way to end nuclear risk ‘is to eliminate nuclear weapons’: Guterres
UN News | Updated: 26-09-2023 06:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 06:34 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran optimistic prisoner swap with U.S. will happen in "near future"-foreign ministry
Iran optimistic prisoner swap with U.S. will happen in "near future"-foreign ministry
“Will study why we signed ICC treaty…” Lula says Brazil's judiciary will decide on whether Putin will be arrested if he attends G20 Summit
TIMELINE-Events in Iran since Mahsa Amini's death in custody
INSIGHT-Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal