Army jawan attacked in Kerala; ‘PFI’ written on his back

A soldier was attacked in Kerala's Kollam by 5-6 miscreants, with the letters 'PFI' written on his back, officials said on Monday. "A soldier on leave at his native place in Kollam, Kerala has complained to the local police and his unit that he was attacked by 5-6 miscreants who, after the assault, wrote PFI on his back," Indian Army said in a statement.

The Army was following up on the developments with the local police, which is investigating the case, officials said. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

