SIU to probe construction of Tshwane's Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works

The SIU said it will refer any evidence of criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-09-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 17:19 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to probe the construction of Phase 1 upgrades and urgent refurbishment at the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works in the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the corruption busting unit to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption in the affairs of the municipality and to recover any financial losses as a result thereof.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality or the State. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the…municipality, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity.

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the unit said.

The unit will also institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to "correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration”.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

