MP Cabinet increases monthly honorarium of guest scholars teaching in govt colleges to Rs 50k

Madhya Pradesh government has increased the monthly honorarium of guest scholars teaching in government colleges from Rs 37,500 to Rs 50,000. A proposal to increase the honorarium was tabled before the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here in Bhopal on Tuesday. The state cabinet approved the proposal, unanimously. Apart from this, the council of ministers also approved to provide the benefit of casual leave, voluntary leave and transfer according to rules.

Besides, the state cabinet approved other proposals tabled in the meeting as well. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who briefed the cabinet decisions to the media, said that the cabinet approved the pending fifth pay scale of State Police Service officers. Similarly, the council of ministers passed the proposal to increase the monthly honorarium of village Kotwars working in the state by Rs 500. Apart from this, landless Kotwars will be given Rs 8000 a month, those having land up to 3 acres will be given Rs 2000 a month. In the same way, those who have land 3 acres to 7.5 acres land will be given Rs 1250 a month and kotwars having land up to 10 acres will be given Rs 1000 a month, Mishra said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal under which patwaris in the state will now get Rs 3000 Agri State Survey Allowance a month, he added. The home minister further said that the council of ministers also approved the Sambal Khiladi Scheme of the Labor Department. Under this scheme, state level players would be given Rs 25,000 and national level players would be given Rs 50,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)