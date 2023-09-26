Left Menu

UK and Germany work together to advance hydrogen energy development

Britain said on Tuesday it would work closely with Germany to underpin the international trade in hydrogen under a new partnership, which the government hopes will support its net zero target and bolster energy security.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 17:45 IST
UK and Germany work together to advance hydrogen energy development

Britain said on Tuesday it would work closely with Germany to underpin the international trade in hydrogen under a new partnership, which the government hopes will support its net zero target and bolster energy security. The countries will also collaborate to speed up the role of low-carbon hydrogen in their energy mix, the British statement added.

"This agreement will underpin the development of this new fuel not just for our respective countries but also for an international trade that could be transformative in our work towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050," Martin Callanan, a junior minister in the government's energy department, said. "It is through these partnerships that we can move away from expensive fossil fuels – and in doing so boost our energy security."

Industry and policy-makers are increasingly looking to hydrogen to lower the environmental impact of sectors that have been the hardest to decarbonise and reduce the use of gas, but the investment required and the technical challenges are high. In April 2022 Britain pledged to double its hydrogen production to up to 10 gigawatts by 2030, with at least half of it from electrolytic hydrogen.

To that end, the government launched a 240 million pound net zero hydrogen fund to support commercial deployment of new low carbon hydrogen production projects through the 2020s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023