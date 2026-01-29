Left Menu

British PM Starmer Seeks Stronger China Ties Amid Global Challenges

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for a closer relationship with China, emphasizing the need for collaboration on global issues. During his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Starmer highlighted global stability and climate change as key areas for partnership. This is Starmer's first official visit to China as prime minister.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made a significant diplomatic move by advocating for a strengthened relationship with China in what he describes as 'challenging times for the world.'

During his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he emphasized the necessity for a strategic partnership that addresses global stability, climate change, and economic expansion. Starmer's visit marks a crucial step for the UK, following a period of strained relations influenced by disputes over espionage, support for Russia, and Hong Kong's autonomy.

In an effort to bolster trade and investment, Starmer is accompanied by a delegation of over 50 top business executives, signaling the UK's intent to improve economic ties. This visit aligns with efforts by other U.S. allies that have sought engagement with China amid global political shifts.

