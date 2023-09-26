Telangana: Liquor sales banned for two days in view of the immersion of Ganesh idols

The Rachakonda district collector issued an order on Tuesday to keep all liquor shops in the district closed for two days in view of the immersion of Ganesh idols. According to the official order, wine shops closed on September 28 and 29 on account of Ganesh immersion under the Rachakonda Commisenerate.

According to the press release by Rachakonda Commissionerate, D S Chauhan, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda cum Addl. District Magistrate (Executive) Rachakonda has issued an order, in the interest of public peace and tranquilly, that the Wine Shops and Bars, including the bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in Star Hotels and registered clubs) within Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, shall remain closed from 0600 Hrs on September 28, to 1800 Hrs on September 29, on account of the final immersion of "Ganesh idols". Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', and this year the festival commenced on September 19. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival, and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, on 'Kailash Parvat'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

The festival celebrates Ganesh as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. (ANI)

