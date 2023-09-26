Left Menu

Telangana: Liquor sales banned for two days in view of the immersion of Ganesh idols

The Rachakonda district collector issued an order on Tuesday to keep all liquor shops in the district closed for two days in view of the immersion of Ganesh idols. 

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:27 IST
Telangana: Liquor sales banned for two days in view of the immersion of Ganesh idols
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rachakonda district collector issued an order on Tuesday to keep all liquor shops in the district closed for two days in view of the immersion of Ganesh idols. According to the official order, wine shops closed on September 28 and 29 on account of Ganesh immersion under the Rachakonda Commisenerate.

According to the press release by Rachakonda Commissionerate, D S Chauhan, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda cum Addl. District Magistrate (Executive) Rachakonda has issued an order, in the interest of public peace and tranquilly, that the Wine Shops and Bars, including the bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in Star Hotels and registered clubs) within Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, shall remain closed from 0600 Hrs on September 28, to 1800 Hrs on September 29, on account of the final immersion of "Ganesh idols". Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', and this year the festival commenced on September 19. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival, and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, on 'Kailash Parvat'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

The festival celebrates Ganesh as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023