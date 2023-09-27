Food security and cleaning up of communities top priorities during Thusong Week

Efforts to boost food security and the cleaning up of communities were among the top priorities during this year’s Thusong Service Centre Week.

While a special focus was placed on targeted campaigns from 18 - 22 September, Thusong Service Centre Week forms part of the Integrated Public Service Month.

During the week commemorated under the theme, ‘Building a Professional Public Service for Quality Service Delivery’, the Thusong Programme was promoted by showcasing the integrated mobile outreach programme and its effectiveness in responding to the needs of citizens.

The 2023 in-week activities profiled the work of public servants, particularly frontline officials based at Thusong Service Centres and their contribution to the envisioned efficient Public Service, which anchored on putting people first.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, led the opening of the 2023 Thusong Service Centre Week in Rawsonville, Western Cape.

He commended the fact that to date, there are 121 operational centres that continue to bring services closer to the communities by housing different government departments and entities.

During the opening event, a food security dialogue was held, with a focus on promoting backyard gardens, sustainability and integration into the local economy.

The dialogue was led by the University of the Western Cape through its study conducted within the municipality on food security.

Dedicated public servants were also presented with certificates of appreciation, followed by an integrated outreach, where various government departments and entities showcased their exhibitions and provided services to citizens.

During the week, various Thusong Service Centres across the country hosted 88 activities, with 26 of these focusing on cleaning and food security campaigns, with an emphasis on backyard gardens.

The aim is to encourage citizens to participate in cleaning communities as part of persevering the environment and establishing backyard gardens as another way of combating poverty, hunger and food insecurity.

The closing event of 2023 took place in the Northern Cape at Loeriesfontein Hub. The closing event promoted food security, with a bias to the establishment of food gardens at the Thusong Service Centre, as well as the planting of trees.

Acting Government Communication Director-General, Nomonde Mnukwa, encouraged South Africans to play their part in securing food supply through their homes or community food gardens.

“If every person sets up a small garden in their home, it will go a long way to ensuring that individuals and communities meet their sustenance needs.

“Through our collective actions, we can ensure that no South African goes to bed hungry. It was heartening to see that the Thusong Service Centres continue to play a part in this vital campaign.

“The continued offering of services and information from government departments, bodies of civil society and community organisations, through the Thusong Centres, shows well how these centres play a key role in bettering the lives of South Africans,” Mnukwa said.

All citizens are invited to visit www.gov.za to locate a Thusong Service Centre near them. Citizens are encouraged to make use of their centres frequently.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)