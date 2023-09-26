Left Menu

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shahnawaz Hussain suffered cardiac arrest and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. 

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:12 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shahnawaz Hussain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shahnawaz Hussain suffered cardiac arrest and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

More details are awaited.

Shahnawaz is one of the national spokespersons of the BJP. He was the Minister of Textiles and the Minister of Civil Aviation in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

