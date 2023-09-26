BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shahnawaz Hussain suffered cardiac arrest and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

More details are awaited.

Shahnawaz is one of the national spokespersons of the BJP. He was the Minister of Textiles and the Minister of Civil Aviation in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. (ANI)

