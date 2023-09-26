Manipur govt reimposes internet services ban for the next 5 days

The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days. An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquilly.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation In the State of Manipur, the State Government views very seriously with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of disinformation, false rumours and other types of violent activities through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. on electronic equipment like tablet, computers, mobile phones, etc and sending bulk SMS likely facilitating and/or mobilising mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property or aggravate the law and order situation in the state,” an official notification said. According to the official notification, this order shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 7:45 pm on October 1.

“The State Government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services and internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur for 5 (five) days with immediate effect till 7:45 PM on 01-10-2023, the notification read. Any person found guilty of a violation of the aforesaid orders will be liable for legal action, the notification added.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy land in hilly areas. The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)