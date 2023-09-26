Left Menu

No decision yet on demand to cut export duty, says Maharashtra minister after meeting with onion traders

Maharashtra state marketing minister Abdul Sattar on Tuesday said a meeting called here for discussing onion traders demand to slash the 40 per cent export duty on the kitchen staple ended without any decision as the concerned Union secretary was not present.The meeting was attended by Sattar, deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, and representatives of onion traders.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2023 01:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:33 IST
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra state marketing minister Abdul Sattar on Tuesday said a meeting called here for discussing onion traders' demand to slash the 40 per cent export duty on the kitchen staple ended without any decision as the concerned Union secretary was not present.

The meeting was attended by Sattar, deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, and representatives of onion traders. “A Union secretary was not present, hence no major solution was found on the issue of slashing 40 per cent export duty. The next meeting is scheduled for September 29 in Delhi which we will attend. I am hopeful that an amicable solution will be found,” he said.

Asked if the Maharashtra government has issued any directive to onion traders, Sattar said, “The state has asked the traders to procure onions from farmers. Agencies such as NAFED will also start buying onions.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

