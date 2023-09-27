Left Menu

Andhra girl death: Chittoor Police start probe, warns against spreading misinformation on social media

The Chittoor police in Andhra Pradesh have issued an order warning against the spreading of fake news and misinformation regarding the death of a 16-year-old girl in Venugopalapuram village.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 11:08 IST
Andhra girl death: Chittoor Police start probe, warns against spreading misinformation on social media
Chitoor Additional Superintendent of Police Srilakshmi in a joint press briefing with officers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chittor Police in Andhra Pradesh have issued an order warning against spreading misinformation in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl in Venugopalapuram village. The body of the girl was found in a partially decomposed state inside a well on September 20, three days after she was reported missing from her house in Venugopalapuram village in Chittoor, the police said.

Following a complaint from the victim's family, the police registered a case and began an investigation, Chittoor Additional Superintendent of Police Srilakshmi told reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday. Villagers spotted the girl's body in the well during the rituals of the Ganesha idol immersion and immediately informed the police and also pulled out the body from the well, the officials said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's family, police have taken four men into custody on suspicion of killing the girl they said adding that an interrogation of the suspects is underway. Police said that according to the forensic report, there was no mention of rape or any other injury on the body of the deceased.

"Based on the call details/technical analysis and circumstantial evidence we are interrogating four suspects in this case, we are also interrogating them. No matter who the accused are, strict action will be taken. Action will be taken against whoever posts news without facts and spreads misinformation regarding this," the Additional SP added. Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) party chief Ramachandra Yadav visited the deceased girl's family in Venugopalapuram village.

Yadav has alleged that false cases are being filed against the Opposition while the murder of a minor girl is being sidelined by the police. "Even if a woman is the home minister, justice is not being served to the girl child. The BCY party stands by the victim's family. Those responsible for the murder should be arrested and punished," the BCY party chief said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024