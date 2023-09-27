Poshan Panchayats play crucial role in advancing nutritional goals during Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2023

Poshan Panchayats have emerged as a cornerstone in driving JanAndolans (People's Movements) for improved nutritional outcomes as part of Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2023. These Poshan Panchayats serve as vital platforms for promoting nutrition-seeking behaviours and raising awareness about the accessibility of essential health and nutrition services available at local Anganwadi Centers, read the Ministry of Women and Child Development press release.

Under Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2023, a wide range of outreach programs, identification drives, camps, and home visits are being actively conducted at the village, block, and district levels. These initiatives engage diverse segments of the community to disseminate knowledge about holistic nutrition and encourage nutrition-seeking behaviour, both at the individual and community levels, read the press release.

This concerted effort aligns with the objectives of the Abhiyaan and is further bolstered by initiatives such as Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2023, themed "Improving Nutrition through Mission LiFE," also involves Anganwadi Workers who are actively educating communities on various critical aspects.

This education extends beyond traditional nutrition concepts to encompass the importance of water conservation, consumption of locally available and seasonal foods, the utilization of indigenous herbs and medicinal plants, and the promotion of yoga practice, read the press release. Poshan Maah 2023 is designed to enhance community involvement on a significant scale, harnessing the potential of Gram Panchayats (village councils) and Urban Local Bodies.

It is geared toward realizing the vision of a "Suposhit Bharat" (Nutritionally Fortified India) during the Amrit Kaal, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, read the release. Through these concerted efforts and innovative approaches, Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2023 is making substantial strides in raising awareness, instilling healthier practices, and fostering a culture of holistic nutrition across communities in India.

The pivotal role of Poshan Panchayats in this endeavour signifies a significant step towards improving nutritional outcomes and enhancing the overall well-being of the nation's citizens. (ANI)

