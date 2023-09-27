H&M CFO: shoplifting has risen in recent months

H&M's chief financial officer said on Wednesday shopfliting has been rising in recent months, and that the fast-fashion retailer was looking at solutions to the problem.

He was the latest executive at a major retailer to warn about the growing problem.

"It is an increasing problem in many markets," CFO Adam Karlsson said on a call with media after the company released quarterly results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)