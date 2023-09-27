Man suspected to be thief tied to pole and beaten to death, case registered

In a shocking incident a man was allegedly beaten to death on the suspicion of being a thief at Nand Nagri in North East Delhi on Tuesday. 26-year-old Isar succumbed to his injuries in his house. DCP North East Delhi Joy Tirkey said, "Police got a PCR call at 10.45 pm on Tuesday. When we reached the spot, the dead body of Isar was kept outside the house at E-57 Nand Nagri. There were light injury marks on the head. We came to know that he was assaulted in the morning."

"We have shifted his body to the mortuary. A post-mortem would be conducted. We have registered a case of murder. We came to know that early in the morning at 5 am at G-4 block few boys stopped him and they suspected him to be a thief" the DCP added. DCP Joy Tirkey further said that it was being said that the victim was mentally challenged.

"When he could not respond to their questions he was tied with a pole and beaten. He was in his home after the incident and succumbed to his injuries in the evening. His father was late to call the police," he said. DCP Joy Tirkey further said that the father of the deceased is a fruit seller and he reached home at 6:30 pm.

"He is unable to give the details. We are doing the investigation. There is no one to confirm exactly what happened. We will come to a conclusion in the evening. Abdul Wajid, the father of the victim stated that on September 26, when he reached home, he saw his son Isar lying outside the house. There were injury marks all over Isar's body and he was in pain.

Isar told his father before succumbing to his injuries that on Tuesday at about 5 am in the morning, some boys had caught him near his house. They thought that he was a thief and had tied him to a pole. They thrashed him using sticks . (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)