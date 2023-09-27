Left Menu

Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 41 MW captive solar plant for TP Solar

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:12 IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 41 MW captive solar plant for TP Solar
Represntative image
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd would set up a 41 MW captive solar power plant in Tamil Nadu to serve TP Solar's upcoming 4.3 GW solar cell manufacturing unit, the company said on Wednesday.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd is a subsidiary of the Tata Power Company Ltd, and the proposed solar plant would come up in Tuticorin.

According to a company statement, Tata Power Renewable Energy would set up the 41 MW captive solar plant to serve TP Solar's upcoming 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli.

The captive solar power plant would help generate 101 million units of electricity and offset around 72,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

With this new captive solar plant, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd's total capacity will expand to 7,877 MW including 3,720 MW of projects which are at different stages of implementation, the statement said.

The captive solar plant is expected to be commissioned in 12 months from the signing of the Project Development Agreement (PDA).

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd said it has established TP Govardhan Creatives Ltd as a specialised entity entrusted with the development, operation and upkeep of this solar power plant.

TP Solar Ltd is expected to commence commercial production of cells and modules by FY2024-25, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

 Switzerland
2
SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Together at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Togeth...

 India
3
Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023