Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 41 MW captive solar plant for TP Solar

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd would set up a 41 MW captive solar power plant in Tamil Nadu to serve TP Solar's upcoming 4.3 GW solar cell manufacturing unit, the company said on Wednesday.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd is a subsidiary of the Tata Power Company Ltd, and the proposed solar plant would come up in Tuticorin.

According to a company statement, Tata Power Renewable Energy would set up the 41 MW captive solar plant to serve TP Solar's upcoming 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli.

The captive solar power plant would help generate 101 million units of electricity and offset around 72,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

With this new captive solar plant, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd's total capacity will expand to 7,877 MW including 3,720 MW of projects which are at different stages of implementation, the statement said.

The captive solar plant is expected to be commissioned in 12 months from the signing of the Project Development Agreement (PDA).

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd said it has established TP Govardhan Creatives Ltd as a specialised entity entrusted with the development, operation and upkeep of this solar power plant.

TP Solar Ltd is expected to commence commercial production of cells and modules by FY2024-25, the statement added.

