SC stays defamation proceedings against Union MoS L Murugan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the defamation proceedings against Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the defamation proceedings against Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan. A bench of justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to the complainant Murasoli Trust.
L Murugan has moved Supreme Court against Madras High Court order which refused to quash the defamation proceedings against the minister. The defamation complaint was filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece publication Murasoli against the minister. Murasoli has alleged that minister has defamed the trust by allegedly making wrong remark on the possession trust land.
The complaint pertains to a statement given by the minister in a press meet in 2020 that the trust's building in Kodambakkam saying that it was built on the space given to persons belonging to Scheduled Caste. (ANI)
