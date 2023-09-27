Left Menu

SC stays defamation proceedings against Union MoS L Murugan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the defamation proceedings against Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan. 

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:14 IST
SC stays defamation proceedings against Union MoS L Murugan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the defamation proceedings against Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan. A bench of justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to the complainant Murasoli Trust.

L Murugan has moved Supreme Court against Madras High Court order which refused to quash the defamation proceedings against the minister. The defamation complaint was filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece publication Murasoli against the minister. Murasoli has alleged that minister has defamed the trust by allegedly making wrong remark on the possession trust land.

The complaint pertains to a statement given by the minister in a press meet in 2020 that the trust's building in Kodambakkam saying that it was built on the space given to persons belonging to Scheduled Caste. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
3
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023