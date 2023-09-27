Delhi PG fire: 35 students rescued, 5 sustains minor injuries

As many as 35 students were rescued from a girls' PG at Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar where a fire broke out earlier on Wednesday evening, a top fire services officer said. Speaking to ANI, Atul Garg, dfirector of Delhi Fire Services, said of the 35 students resuced, 5 sustained minor injuries.

The injured students are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mukherjee Nagar, the official informed. The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call after a fire broke out at Signature apartment in the Mukherjee Nagar area.

After receiving word of the fire, a team of 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the dousing operation. Luckily the fire was brought under control within an hour and no casualties were reported in the incident.

The official further said the reason behind the fire was still being ascertained. However, prima facie, the fire seemed to have been caused by a short circuit. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

