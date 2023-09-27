'Crucial to equip youth with necessary skills': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presides over signing of MoUs with IBM

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday presided over the signing of 8 MoUs between International Business Machines (IBM) and said that it is crucial to equip youth with the necessary skills to excel in today's modern workforce. Speaking at the event Dharmendra Pradhan said, "India, with its vast and youthful population, stands at the cusp of tremendous potential. To harness this demographic dividend, it is crucial to equip the youth with the necessary skills to excel in today's modern workforce."

"This collaboration marks a significant stride toward our vision of a 'Skilled India' and in scaling up digital skills training and skill building in emerging technologies using the IBM SkillsBuild platform," he added. Pradhan said that these partnerships forged today will go a long way in making the learners harness the true potential of technology, making them future wealth creators and entrepreneurs of society.

According to the Education Ministry, under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), curated courses will be provided to empower youth in India with future-ready skills. The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of a curriculum for skilling learners across school education, higher education, and vocational skills on emerging technologies like AI (including generative AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing and professional development skills. IBM's collaboration with MoE and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) spans three core levels of education.

"IBM will provide access to digital content from IBM SkillsBuild for high school students, teachers, and trainers on cutting-edge skills in schools identified by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)," the Ministry added. This program will be offered online, via webinars and in-person workshops conducted by IBM's CSR implementation partners.

In addition, IBM will refresh CBSE's AI curriculum for Grades 11 and 12, and develop a cyber skilling and blockchain curriculum for high school students to be hosted on IBM Skills Build. "IBM, through its CSR implementation partners, will work closely with the Department of Higher Education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training & Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh and state skilling missions to onboard affiliated students and faculty to IBM SkillsBuild and provide them access to digital content, experiential learning, and fresh skills enabling them to take on technical careers," the Education Ministry said.

"IBM will continue its central partnership with MSDE and work closely with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) and respective state vocational education and skilling departments to onboard, job seekers, including long-term unemployed, and school dropouts to IBM SkillsBuild and enable them to gain the technical and professional skills required to re-enter the workforce," it added. (ANI)

