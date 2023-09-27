CBI orders preliminary enquiry into alleged irregularities in construction of Delhi CM house
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a preliminary inquiry to probe alleged irregularities in the construction of a new residence for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"After the completion of a preliminary enquiry into the matter and based on its outcome, a case will be registered. Every aspect will be probed in detail in the enquiry," an official said.
AAP chief's and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines home has become the focal point of controversy, with allegations of administrative and financial irregularities in the construction and renovation of the bungalow. (ANI)
