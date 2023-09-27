More police stations or jurisdictions will be taken off if situation improves: Nagaland DGP on AFSPA extension

Following the continuation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act for the next six months in Nagaland by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma on Wednesday assured that more police station areas or jurisdiction will be taken off the AFSPA if the situation improves. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months. The government has issued two separate notifications, the decisions have been taken after a review of the law-and-order situation in both states.

"We are firstly a part of the government machinery in toto, secondly their sources of information are not just Nagaland Government and Nagaland Police, they have multiple other agency and sources of information based on which they have taken the decision", the DGP said adding that the information availbale to the state government could just be half compared to what the Government of India knows. Sharma said that he would not want to question the wisdom of the Government of India if they have done it, however if the situation improves, he assured that more police station areas or jurisdictions will be taken off AFSPA.

The DGP stated that in the last six months, three police stations have been taken off, and if things improve more will be taken off. AFSPA gives armed forces the power to maintain public order in "disturbed areas". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)