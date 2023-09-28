Jharkhand: INDIA delegation meets Governor seeking intervention to save HEC

INDIA delegation led by former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay, Rajya Sabha MP, and the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Mahua Majhi, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to seek his intervention to save HEC, a Ranchi-based central government heavy industry. "We all have come here to raise the issue of the condition of HEC, where the employees have not been paid their salaries for the last 18 months," Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay told ANI.

The Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC) is a Ranchi-based central government heavy industry. A large number of HEC employees have not been paid their salaries for the last 18 months. There have been several protests against it.

A few days ago, the INDIA bloc had a day-long demonstration at Rajbhavan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)