Left Menu

31 terrorists killed in joint operations so far in 2023: J-K Police

A total of 31 terrorists have been killed in joint operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, police officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 08:18 IST
31 terrorists killed in joint operations so far in 2023: J-K Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 31 terrorists have been killed in joint operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, police officials said on Wednesday. The joint operations were carried out by the Army, Police, SSB, Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at different places in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the year 2023, a total of 31 terrorists have been killed in joint operations in Kashmir so far. One terrorist was killed in joint ops with J-K Police, Army and SSB, two terrorists were killed in joint ops J-K Police, Army and BSF, five terrorists were killed in joint ops J-K Police, Army and CRPF and 23 terrorists were killed in joint ops J-K Police and Army," J-K Police officials said. Earlier, a total of 47 terrorists were killed and 204 apprehended in multiple operations conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other security forces in Jammu and Kashmir till September 26 this year, official sources said.

Of the 47 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir between January 1 and January 26 this year, including nine local terrorists and 38 foreign terrorists. The number of terrorists neutralised in 2022 remained at 187, including 130 local terrorists and 57 foreign terrorists.

As per data, a total of 204 terrorists have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir between January 1 and September 26 this year. In last month, a total of four terrorists were killed and 40 apprehended while a total of eight terrorists were killed and 34 apprehended.

The data further reveals that a total of 111 terrorists are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir, including 40 local terrorists and 71 foreign terrorists. As per the data, 137 terrorists were active in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023