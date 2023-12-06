Venezuela illicit oil trade moving back into formal sector -U.S. official Nichols
A relaxation of sanctions on Venezuela has meant previous illicit trade of oil is moving back into the formal sector, U.S. State Department official Brian Nichols said on Tuesday.
"(This is) good for us consumers because we're getting oil and other products into our markets," Nichols said at an event held by the Atlantic Council.
