"To maintain healthy human rights record, there must be good governance": Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) participated in the 'One-day State Level Human Rights Awareness Programme' and said that to implement and maintain a healthy human rights record, there must be good governance. Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) organized the programme while commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at Itanagar on December 10.

The Governor greeted the people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and said that the special occasion coincided with the Amrit Kaal celebration as we prepare ourselves to be a progressive, developed and caring nation, aimed at becoming the Vishwa Guru by 2047. The Governor said that in its endeavour to reinvigorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the true sense, the Central Government has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp programme to ensure that every citizen receives the basic amenities.

"It is encouraging to note that the spirit of Human Rights is fully ingrained in various Yojanas being implemented by the Govt. of India towards the elimination of poverty, availability of essential services, ensuring dignity and support for women & girl child and integrating the backward & tribal population as part of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. It is an inherent part of governance and will increase the gross national happiness graph of the nation, which in turn will indicate that Human Rights is maintained and delivered," he said. The Governor said that to implement and maintain a healthy human rights record, there must be good governance, proper monitoring and enthusiastic participation of all.

"Every citizen must endeavour to create a conducive environment for upholding the fundamental rights and human rights while abiding by his fundamental duties," he added. Sharing his observation and experiences in his service life, the Governor said that Indian Armed forces have perception management concepts in its dealing and follow a principle of 'Iron Fist and velvet glove' to ensure that there is no human rights violation and collateral damage to innocent citizens.

He said that NGOs and civil societies have a crucial role in raising awareness for the promotion and protection of human rights. NGOs and CSOs act as planners and implementers of developmental plans, reaching marginalized sections, mobilizing local resources, and creating an environment of rights-based democracy. The Governor launched the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission on the occasion.

Delivering the keynote address, Justice Indira Shah, Chairperson, APSHRC said that every person is entitled to basic amenities and security and every nation has to ensure it under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations. "Entitlements include basic education, healthcare, housing and services," she said.

The Chairperson said that in spite of many challenges, the State Human Rights Commission is committed to a holistic plan and collaborative approach. She appealed for active cooperation of all stakeholders.

Member, APSHRC, Bamang Tago and Joint Secretary, APSHRC Jalash Pertin also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the activities of the commission, since its inception on 24th January 2020. Large numbers of legal experts, senior officials and representatives from the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Guwahati, Human Rights Alert, Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for women, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Service Authority, Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, Police officers and personnel and students from various educational institutes participated in the programme. (ANI)

