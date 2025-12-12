Pioneering Cardiac Breakthrough: Apollo Guwahati's Milestone Achievement
Apollo Excelcare Hospital in Guwahati achieved a groundbreaking medical feat by performing the first combined Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and angioplasty in Northeast India. Led by a team of expert cardiologists, this procedure offers a safer option for patients with complex heart conditions, marking a significant advancement in regional healthcare.
Apollo Excelcare Hospital in Guwahati has set a new benchmark in medical innovation by pioneering the first-ever combined Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and angioplasty procedure in Northeast India. This remarkable achievement, performed by a skilled team of cardiologists, enhances advanced cardiac care accessibility in the region.
The procedure, involving the minimally invasive insertion of a MyVal prosthetic valve, was executed on a 67-year-old patient with complex heart conditions and chronic kidney disease. The dual intervention not only mitigated surgical risks but also expedited recovery, providing a crucial lifeline to those with limited treatment options.
This development underscores Apollo Excelcare Hospital's commitment to expanding healthcare access, further reducing the need for travel to distant medical centers. With innovations like TAVI, the hospital continues to transform cardiac care, offering world-class services right at patients' doorsteps.
