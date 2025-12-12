Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Guwahati: Young Life Lost in Road Mishap

A six-year-old boy was tragically killed while his mother sustained injuries in a road accident in Guwahati. The incident occurred in the Hatigaon area during an attempt to overtake a tractor, where a tyre struck the boy's head. The tractor driver is currently missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes Guwahati: Young Life Lost in Road Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Guwahati claimed the life of a six-year-old boy on Friday. The child's mother was also injured in the incident.

The fatal accident happened in Guwahati's Hatigaon area as the boy, Chayan Ahmed, and his mother were returning home from school on a scooter. In a deadly sequence of events, their scooter collided with a vehicle while overtaking a tractor, causing both riders to fall.

Tragically, the tractor's tyre struck the boy's head, resulting in his death. Authorities reported that the tractor's driver, part of a Public Works Department project, is fleeing. Meanwhile, the injured mother is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025