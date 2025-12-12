Tragedy Strikes Guwahati: Young Life Lost in Road Mishap

A tragic road accident in Guwahati claimed the life of a six-year-old boy on Friday. The child's mother was also injured in the incident.

The fatal accident happened in Guwahati's Hatigaon area as the boy, Chayan Ahmed, and his mother were returning home from school on a scooter. In a deadly sequence of events, their scooter collided with a vehicle while overtaking a tractor, causing both riders to fall.

Tragically, the tractor's tyre struck the boy's head, resulting in his death. Authorities reported that the tractor's driver, part of a Public Works Department project, is fleeing. Meanwhile, the injured mother is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)