Left Menu

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in conference of Scheduled Caste people's representatives in Dehradun

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Scheduled Caste People's Representatives Conference (Garhwal Division) program in Dehradun today.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:19 IST
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in conference of Scheduled Caste people's representatives in Dehradun
Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in Scheduled Caste People's Representatives Conference in Dehradun (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Scheduled Caste People's Representatives Conference (Garhwal Division) program in Dehradun today. He said that the mantra of survival, identity and self-reliance given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to the Scheduled, Dalit and forest-dwelling communities is being realized today under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that today the people of the deprived and exploited class are becoming empowered and occupying various high positions in the society and leading, which is a great example of the democratic values and ideals of India. "Our double-engine government is committed to making the scheduled caste society strong and self-reliant", Dhami said.

Speaking on the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also remembered the Silkyara tunnel rescue wherein 41 workers were rescued. "When I used to speak to the labourers, they told me not to worry about what's happening inside". Speaking of the hardships during the rescue of the 41 labourers from the Silkyara tunnel, Dhami said that there was a time when we had lost hopes. But bit by bit we managed to rescue the labourers", he said.

Chief Minister Dhami also lauded foreman Gabbar Singh Negi for his leadership skills and for motivating the labourers inside the Silkyara tunnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023