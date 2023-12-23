Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma shifts out of temporary base, moves into Officer's Training Campus

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who moved into a temporary accommodation in the state capital after being sworn into office, shifted to the OTS (Officers' Training Campus) on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 09:48 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma shifts out of temporary base, moves into Officer's Training Campus
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI)) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who moved into a temporary accommodation in the state capital after being sworn into office, shifted to the OTS (Officers' Training Campus) on Saturday. According to sources, CM Sharma moved out of his temporary accommodation -- the guest house of the Electricity Regulatory Commission -- as local residents faced inconveniences due to the frequent movement of his convoy on the Sahakar Marg.

The frequent coming and going of the chief minister's convoy disrupted the flow of traffic in the area, resulting in traffic jams, sources said. The chief minister temporarily shifted to the Krishnapuri Bhavan OTS campus, sources informed, adding that his official bungalow is ready and he will move into his new residence at 8, Civil Lines, soon.

A first-time BJP MLA from Sanganer, Sharma took the oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan after the BJP swept the desert state, winning 115 seats. The Congress came a distant second with 69 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023