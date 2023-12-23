Indian constitution based on Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Constitution of the country was written on the basis of Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagawat Gita. "Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagawat Gita are the basis on which the Constitution of India has been written and it is secular because the founding fathers who are Hindus believed in these scriptures," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He was speaking at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Saturday. Sarma said that unlike Pakistan, which has a Constitution built on the edifice of Islam, the Constitution of India was written by those who were Hindus believing in the Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagawat Gita.

Speaking about the centuries-old association between Assam and Lord Krishna, Sarma said that he was a 'damad' (son-in-law) of Assam as he tied the nuptial knot with Rukmini. The Chief Minister said that the king of Pragjyotispur, Bhagadatta fought in the great Battle of Mahabharata for the Kauravas and his valour and heroism find special mention in the Bhagawat Gita.

"Pandava warrior Bhim married Hirimba from Assam and out of their wedlock was born a great warrior Ghatotkacha who sided with the Pandavas in the great Battle of Kurukshetra," he added. Sarma also mentioned Pandava warrior Arjun who entered into wedlock in North East's State of Manipur.

Dwelling at length on the teachings in the Bhagavad Gita, Sarma said that in essence, it teaches one how to become a complete human being and to be in communion with God. Exuding optimism, the Chief Minister said that a day would dawn when there would be no Hindus, no Christians, and no Muslims once they made Bhagawat Gita a way of life, thus helping them to transform into complete human beings.

Sarma said that Bharat existed 5,000 years ago and its civilisation is very ancient and not that it came into being when the British left in August 1947. "India is not a nation-state. It is a civilisational state," he quipped. "Work is worship and that is what the Bhagavad Gita teaches us. There must be total devotion in what you do, whether it be education or serving the nation", he added.

Sarma thanked the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar for inviting him and making Assam a partner state in the festival. The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is gaining its moorings in its glorious past and marching forward to triumph over adharma (evil), which is the core essence of Sanatan Dharma.

Sarma said Prime Minister Modi was the brain behind the International Day of Yoga and Haryana Chief Minister Khattar behind International Gita Mahotsav and that both yoga and Gita help in moulding a complete human being. The Chief Minister hoped that the message of Bhagawat Gita would spread far and wide from the sacred land of Kurukshetra and would further strengthen the edifice of the country.

The grand event of the International Gita Mahotsav 2023 is taking place from December 7 to December 24 at Kurukshetra, Haryana. 18,000 students took part with 2.5 crore joining online. They recited 18 shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita, which was read out by Swami Gyanendra Maharaj.

The Haryana Government has been organising the Gita Mahotsav at the international level since 2016. In 2019, the festival expanded its reach beyond the country, celebrated in Mauritius and London. Additionally, it took place in Canada in September 2022. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the main programme on December 17 and also inaugurated a three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University.

A conference focusing on the pilgrimages within the 48 "Kos" Kurukshetra took place at Kurukshetra University on Saturday. Representatives from 164 pilgrimage committees in Kurukshetra participated, bringing soil and water from their respective pilgrimages to create an idol of Lord Krishna. (ANI)

