Manipur: CM N. Biren Singh Condemns Attack on Security Forces in Bishnupur, Pledges to Apprehend Attackers

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh strongly condemned the militant attack on security forces in Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two CRPF personnel and vowed to nab the culprits without delay.

In an interview with PTI Video on Saturday, he said efforts to apprehend the culprits were underway and that they would be brought to justice.

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured after militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in Moirang police station area early on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar, a native of Assam's Kokrajhar district, and head constable Arup Saini of Bankura district in West Bengal.

Claiming that peace is being gradually restored in the state, Singh highlighted the successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections, indicating increased confidence among people. He, however, lamented the targeting of security personnel who were deployed to protect the state's people.

''It is unfortunate that our jawans are being targeted. They are here to protect us,'' Singh said.

Dismissing Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's allegations that pressure was exerted on voters to exercise franchise in favour of an NDA partner, Singh asserted that the Election Commission takes action based on observer reports, not on the basis of social media posts.

''People participated enthusiastically in the election. Re-polling had to be conducted only in 11 polling stations,'' he said.

Ramesh had on April 26 shared a video on X claiming that voters in Ukhrul district in Outer Manipur were being pressured to support the Naga People's Front, BJP's ally, instead of the Congress.

The Congress leader accused the security forces of not taking any action and lamented that such activities are taking place in one of ''the most important elections of our lifetime''.

Addressing the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kukis, Singh outlined government initiatives to restore peace, including the deployment of paramilitary forces, assistance for displaced persons, and reconciliation efforts through peace committees.

''The conflict should not have happened. The government took a lot of steps to contain the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spent three days in the state and talked to the communities. Steps have been taken for displaced people. The central government has provided help in every way,'' he said.

Responding to opposition criticism, Singh underscored the BJP government's commitment to reconciliation and unity in Manipur, contrasting it with past policies.

''This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the state. Manipur was a monarchy, the British included it in India and they worked on the policy of divide and rule. When Congress came to power, they also promoted the British policy. Only after the BJP formed the government, we tried for reconciliation,'' Singh added.

On the issue of drug trafficking, Singh highlighted the government's 'war on drugs' campaign initiated in 2018 that led to significant seizures and a reduction in poppy cultivation.

''The BJP government started a 'war on drugs' and has seized heroin, opium and other narcotics worth over Rs 60,000 crore over the last few years,'' he added.

Singh also asserted the necessity for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Inner Line Permit (ILP), emphasising the roles of those in safeguarding the interests of indigenous communities and maintaining security.

He also elaborated on the efforts to enhance connectivity and infrastructure development in Manipur, emphasising the importance of initiatives like the Moreh highway and the Golden Quadrilateral project in promoting economic growth and development.

