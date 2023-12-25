Tripura CM Saha attends Atal Kavita, Sahitya Utsava on Good Governance Day

On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday attended the 'Atal Kavita and Sahitya Utsava' program at Udaipur Rajarshi Kalakshetra in Tripura's Gomati district. Earlier today, CM Saha inaugurated the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) in Agartala.

"On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Government of Tripura has launched Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) on 25th Dec 2023. Tripura is among first few States to operationalise the State Institution for Transformation (SIT)," he wrote in a post on 'X'. "TIFT comprises Project Implementation Unit, Monitoring & Evaluation and Data Analytics Unit and Media Monitoring Unit. It also includes CM Dashboard designed on the lines of Gujarat, CM War Room to monitor major projects, flagship schemes and citizen services and a video conferencing facility covering all Districts, Sub Divisions and Block offices," he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that TIFT will help realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'. 'Good Governance' Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and one of the founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services. Meanwhile, the Tripura CM also inaugurated the Chief Minister's War Room, Media Monitoring Cell, Programme Implementation Unit and Monitoring, Evaluation and Data Analytics Unit of TIFT and flagged off the mobile common service centre in Agartala.

Taking to 'X', CM Saha wrote, "Attended observance of Good Governance Day & inauguration of Tripura Institution for Transformation at SP Mukherjee Lane, Agartala. Also opened Chief Minister's War Room, Media Monitoring Cell, Programme Implementation Unit & Monitoring, Evaluation and Data Analytics Unit of TIFT & flagged-off mobile common service centre. The new facilities will help us deliver good governance up to the last mile & speed up the development process." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)