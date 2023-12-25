Left Menu

Sale of Alprazolam reached alarming proportion in Telangana, says Anti-Narcotics Bureau

"Alprazolam is a very dangerous chemical. It is highly addictive and the user develops a quick physical dependence on it. The risk of abuse is very high. The withdrawal symptoms of this drug are very painful and heart-rendering," as per a press release by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB).

Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau. (Photo source: @TS_NAB). Image Credit: ANI
The situation regarding the sale of alprazolam has reached alarming proportions in Telangana State. It has crossed the threshold and only with concerted efforts and dedication can we retrieve the situation, as per the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau. There is a need for coordination between the Drugs Control Administration, health agencies and excise departments to eradicate the use of alprazolam.

"Alprazolam is a very dangerous chemical. It is highly addictive and the user develops a quick physical dependence on it. The risk of abuse is very high. The withdrawal symptoms of this drug are very painful and heart-rendering," as per a press release by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB). The potency of this drug can be gathered by looking at the commercial quantity of important drug types under the NDPS Act, of 1985. Cocaine 100 grams, Heroine 250 grams, Morphine 250 grams, Alprazolam 100 grams, Opium derivatives 250 grams and Amphetamine 50 grams.

"Alprazolam is being manufactured in rouge factories and raw materials like benzoyl cyanide is used in its preparation. Thus, there is a grave risk that any small mix-up in manufacturing may lead to disastrous consequences," the release stated. 66 cases were booked in Hyderabad, they should be taken to their logical conclusion fast. The Excise Department may be requested to take further necessary action.

"In case anyone has any doubt about tackling this menace with an iron hand, please see the de-addiction videos available on YouTube. This is one class of drug that requires our focused attention," as per the release. Drugs Control Administration, Health Agencies and Excise Department cooperation and coordination is also of paramount importance. (ANI)

