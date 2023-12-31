Punjab Police busts drug and arms syndicate, arrest two US-based smugglers

Punjab Police busted a mega drug and arms syndicate and arrested two key US-based drug smugglers, said an official on Sunday. Taking to social media handle X, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said, "In an intelligence-based operation, two key members of USA-based drug smuggler Manpreet Singh Mannu Muhawa have been arrested."

"19 Kg Heroin, 7 Pistols, Mausers(sourced from Pakistan) Rs 23 lakh drug money and drone spare parts have been seized," added the official. "Apart from the backward and forward linkages, @cpamritsar teams are also working on the financial investigation of the Hawala links and property details to getting them frozen. Punjab Police is committed to making Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann," added the post further.

Earlier this week, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab arrested gangster Vikramjit Singh, an operative of the Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs. Taking to X, the DGP Punjab Police said, "In a major breakthrough, AGTF Punjab has arrested Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky, an operative of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang. He was tasked by the foreign-based handler to eliminate rival gang members. He was also involved in cross-border weapons/drugs smuggling." (ANI)

